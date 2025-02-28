A good hour was played in Stuttgart when the debate about the injured missing six Joshua Kimmich and the offer with Bayern withdrawn from FC Bayern to extend the contract was provided with a punch line. This had to do with the case of “of which” that occurred so often in football. Leon Goretzka, Kimmich’s representative in defensive midfield, conquered the ball in the pressing against Stuttgart’s six Angelo Stiller and scored 2-1 for Bayern (64th). It was a gate that supported the thesis of all those who find that FC Bayern can do without Kimmich. At the same time it was in the footnote that Goretzka has been considered the candidate for the delivery for years.