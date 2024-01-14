Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer, Mike Schier

In view of falling tax revenues, Bavaria is planning a turnaround in public services. After many jobs were created in recent years, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced cuts for the first time in an exclusive interview.

The Free State's spending on personnel has recently increased significantly. The latest round of collective bargaining alone could cost the Free State four billion euros per year. At the same time, the last tax estimate for Bavaria predicted declining revenues by 2025: a loss of 0.2 billion euros in 2024 and 0.4 billion euros in 2025. From today on, the new CSU state parliamentary group is meeting in Kloster Banz. Prime Minister Markus Söder prepares MPs for difficult times in advance. In the interview he makes it clear: Bavaria will cut civil service positions.

Mr. Söder, have you often traveled to Banz with expensive promises? Is your suitcase empty this time?

Söder: Bavaria is strong even in difficult times – and we are preparing our country well for the future. We invest like no other federal state, but we also have to ensure that our finances and reserves remain stable. We will definitely comply with the debt brake. It is therefore important to maintain moderation and balance.

So no thousands of new jobs for schools or police?

Söder: We also pay attention to new positions. Of course the promised expansion of the police and teachers is coming. Bavaria needs that. But in the long term we can also cut jobs in other areas of administration. A total of up to 5,000 jobs could be saved by 2035. This results from the reduction of bureaucracy, fewer laws and, above all, the use of artificial intelligence in administration. We must also hand over a sensible national budget without debt to the next generation.

Söder: Bavaria “should become even safer and more innovative”

Where should it be mined?

Söder: Our country should become even safer and more innovative. Therefore, the announced strengthening of the police, judiciary and education is needed. But in other areas of administration offer AI and digitalization real opportunities. We therefore want to set up a process to make the administration leaner. In concrete terms, this means: More service for citizens, more speed, less strain on employees and less bureaucracy.

Will you force the civil servants to work overtime? Or does no CSU member ever dare to do that anymore?

Söder: No, of course not. Our promises stand. The reality is different anyway. The trend is towards less and less work, more part-time work and a work-life balance. I doubt whether this will preserve our prosperity.

What does that mean specifically?

Söder: We are missing a lot of teachers, especially in education, but there have never been as many as there are today. How does it work? Because around 50 percent of the school staff work part-time. Of course we want to remain a family-friendly public service. But we need to start a dialogue process to provide more incentives for less part-time work on a voluntary basis.

For example?

Söder: We could consider linking family working time to the age of the children. There is a difference whether a child still goes to daycare or is of age. It can be discussed whether civil servants should go part-time right from the start or not work full-time for a certain period of time. And whether a maximum period of part-time years is justifiable. There are other smart and flexible ideas too. We are not fixed there.

This all sounds less like “giving incentives” and more like increasing pressure.

Söder: We always rely on cooperation instead of confrontation. But we also have to face reality. The Finance Minister is currently faced with the problem that our strong reserves now have to be spent largely on tariff increases. Other countries therefore take on debt or save money on investments. We don't want that.

Söder promises: Bavaria would not agree to an increase in broadcasting fees

You could also ease the burden on officials by reducing bureaucracy.

Söder: That’s what we do. We will abolish ten percent of administrative regulations, adopt future laws only on a temporary basis, and for a new law to be made, two old ones must be abolished. And we are planning a clearing out law that will clear out entire laws, speed up procedures and shorten endless processes. Above all, volunteer work should be liberated.

A look at the coalition: CSU parliamentary group leader Holetschek calls Hubert Aiwanger a “little problem bear”. In your opinion, is this the right animal name?

Söder: We have a strong state government. But everyone has to do the work for which they are responsible. A football team in which everyone only wants to play center forward will not be successful in the end.

So you didn't secretly reshuffle your cabinet and make Economics Minister Aiwanger the Farmers' Minister?

Söder: You would have noticed that. (laughs)

In Banz the question of the GEZ will certainly be discussed again. Do you definitely rule out higher fees?

Söder: Clear announcement: Bavaria will definitely not agree to any fee increase. That doesn't fit the times. And there are also plenty of savings opportunities.

Do specialty channels have to be closed?

Söder: For example.

Söder calls for a “real migration turnaround”

Before the exam, you have a cabinet meeting today on the subject of migration. What are you planning?

Söder: We are presenting our master plan for a real migration transition. Cosmetic measures are not enough. We need more effective border protection, more returns and a reduction in citizens' money to reduce social incentives. The previous subsidiary protection, for example in Syria, should be converted back into individual procedures at the BAMF. This means that Syrians must also be checked to see whether repatriation is possible.

What can Bavaria do itself?

Söder: Whatever we can do, we will do: The border protection has been strengthened. The payment card is coming. The number of deportation places has been increased. Now it's Berlin's turn.