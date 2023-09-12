Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

New survey figures could indicate a CSU debacle in the election in Bavaria: Söder’s party is stumbling – the Free Voters are on course for a record.

Munich – Markus Söder’s worries are not getting any smaller just four weeks before the Bavarian election: a new survey commissioned by the BR sees his CSU at a painful low. The Free Voters of his controversial Vice Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), on the other hand, are climbing another small peak in voters’ favor – in the midst of the aftermath of the leaflet affair.

Survey causes CSU to fear debacle – Aiwanger’s Free Voters at a new record level

In the new “Bayerntrend” published on Tuesday BR The CSU once again did not get above 36 percent, as in two previous surveys. This is the lowest poll number in more than a year and a half; lower than the already historically poor state election result in 2018 (37.2 percent).

In the representative survey by the Infratest dimap institute, the Free Voters are at 17 percent. That is another percentage point more than in two surveys conducted by other institutes last week – and the highest value that the Free Voters have ever achieved in a survey. Compared to the “Bayern trend” from May, it is even an increase of five points. In the 2018 state election, Söder’s later coalition partner got 11.6 percent. However, the survey took place from September 5th to 9th, partly before the special state parliament session on the Aiwanger case and also new allegations from Aiwanger’s former classmates.

Current Bavaria survey: Free voters are outperforming the Greens in Aiwanger-Hoch, FDP is worried

According to the survey, if there were a state election next Sunday, the Greens would only end up in third place with 15 percent. In the “Bayerntrend” the AfD comes in at 13 percent and the SPD at 9 percent. Things are getting tighter for the FDP: According to this survey, with 3 percent they would clearly fail at the five percent hurdle and would no longer be in the state parliament. The Liberals led by top candidate Martin Hagen had recently achieved at least 4 percent in many state election surveys.

Political scientists recently cited a mixture of increased popularity and solidarity effects for Aiwanger as the reasons for the Free Voters’ soaring. The 52-year-old defends himself against allegations of having written an anti-Semitic leaflet when he was at school. Instead, his brother claimed to be the author. However, Aiwanger admitted that “one or a few copies” were found in his school bag.

36 percent -3 17 percent +5 15 percent -1 13 percent +1 9 percent -2 3 percent -1

After several days, and also after further allegations about his school days, Aiwanger apologized, but at the same time went on a counterattack and complained about a political campaign. In the end, Söder rejected Aiwanger’s dismissal as “not proportionate”. The CSU and Free Voters want to continue their coalition after the election.

Söder and Aiwanger have one thing ahead of their competitors: great popularity in Bavaria. According to the survey, 98 percent of those surveyed know the CSU Prime Minister and 92 percent know his deputy. Otherwise, only Green Party figurehead Katharina Schulze (61 percent) is predominantly known. The name of Bayern SPD frontman Florian von Brunn only meant something to 42 percent of those surveyed – the AfD’s top candidate Karin Ebner-Steiner only had a recognition level of 33 percent.

Before the Bavaria election: Söder tours, traffic lights stumble – but the CSU cannot score points in the polls

If the result on the evening of the election on October 8th turns out to be like the current polls, Söder would be responsible for a further decline in the CSU. But even if the Aiwanger affair was a factor: in previous surveys, the CSU had barely improved on its 2018 result. And that after more than five years of Söder’s reign: although he has been touring the country tirelessly for a long time. And despite the drastic loss of reputation of the Berlin traffic light coalition. Even before the Aiwanger case, quite a few CSU members had remarked that the party should actually be doing better.

Markus Söder during an appearance with Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday. © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann / SVEN SIMON

The Free Voters, on the other hand, should go into coalition negotiations with the CSU massively strengthened if their soaring continues – demands for more than the current three ministries are also conceivable. To date, Aiwanger’s party has held the economic, environmental and cultural ministries.

Söder sticks to the “fever curve” thesis – new survey sees majority for Aiwanger’s leaflet version

Söder again called the high poll numbers for Aiwanger on Tuesday, before the publication of the current “Bayern trend”, “a fever curve of solidarity”. “We will see what the citizens ultimately decide in the election,” he emphasized. The new BR survey also provides astonishing figures about the leaflet affair.

According to “Bayerntrend”, a good two thirds (68 percent) of Bavarians consider Söder’s adherence to Minister Aiwanger to be correct, while just under a quarter (24 percent) consider it wrong. 53 percent of Bavarians consider Aiwanger’s explanations to be credible – 35 percent do not. In a survey by the GMS Institute, a majority of respondents did not believe Aiwanger’s version. When asked about satisfaction with politicians, there was virtually no change for Söder and Aiwanger compared to May.

In principle, election surveys only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome. They are often subject to uncertainty: among other things, weakening party ties and shorter-term voting decisions make it more difficult to weight the data collected. Infratest dimap stated the range of fluctuation as follows: 2 percentage points for a share value of 10 percent, 3 percentage points for a share value of 50 percent. (dpa/fn)