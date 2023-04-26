In Bavaria, the wolf is around, especially the alpine farmers fear for their animals. And the campaigners smell prey.

Dhe Wednesday should be the day of the high-tech agenda in Bavaria: the multi-billion dollar funding program for universities and business, which Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder sees as his legacy. His Science Minister Markus Blume, also CSU, should make a government statement in the state parliament at 1 p.m. But just for that day, Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger had scheduled another interesting appointment at 11 a.m.

The head of the Free Voters wanted to visit animal owners who are affected by wolf and bear tears together with Environment Minister Thorsten Faithr, also Free Voters. The meeting point should be a mountain inn in Oberaudorf, Upper Bavaria. That promised better pictures than a politician standing at the state parliament desk – even if it was the dashing Blume.