From: Lea Warmedinger, Nail Akkoyun

Shortly after the traffic light coalition revealed its cannabis plans, resistance arose in Bavaria. Söder and Holetschek warn that the SPD is defending the plans at Merkur.de.

Munich – The Bavarian state government has sharply attacked the federal government’s new plans for the partial legalization of cannabis products and wants to prevent legalization in Bavaria as far as possible. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) called the project a “wrong way” on Twitter. Only new problems would be created – “Hands off drugs!” The CSU boss continued to write. Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said: “The traffic light coalition is now trying desperately to find loopholes for their ideological legalization project with legal dodges.” Health risks are downplayed, it said.

“The entire legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes is inappropriate,” said Holetschek when asked Merkur.de. It’s a dangerous drug. He described the argument that legalization would lead to more youth protection as a “bad joke”. Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) wrote sarcastically on Twitter: “Finally train station dealers can pack larger packages for young people and the police can stay at home. [sic]”

Cannabis legalization: Lauterbach reports on talks with the EU

The plans of the federal government envisage that in Germany in future the possession of a maximum of 25 grams of cannabis and the cultivation of a maximum of three plants should be exempt from punishment. In addition, the federal government wants to enable the cultivation and sale of the drug in special associations. The originally planned free sale of cannabis for adults in specialist shops is only to be tested in a second step and initially in model regions with scientific support.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) presented details on Wednesday (April 12) in Berlin. These are revised plans for legalization. The government agreed on this after talks with the EU Commission, it said.

Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (right) and Prime Minister Markus Söder think little of the federal government’s new plans. (Archive image) © IMAGO / Sven SimonIMAGO / Sven Simon

Holetschek criticized the plans: “These ‘scientific’ model projects are aimed at establishing a state distribution system for cannabis – and thus at a practice that is clearly prohibited under international law. They are an attempt to circumvent these requirements of international law. These model projects are also not compatible with European law.” Bavaria will analyze exactly how cannabis legalization in Bavaria can be prevented.

Drug Commissioner Blienert: “I want cannabis to no longer be a foreign body”

Burkhard Blienert, the federal government’s addiction and drug commissioner, takes a completely different position. “The draft is a milestone for drug policy,” he said when asked Merkur.de. “A few years ago, these developments were unimaginable.” According to Blienert, the plans are an important step towards more health and youth protection as well as more prevention. But there is still a lot to be done, he stressed. The drug commissioner considers the framework presented by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach with a maximum of three plants, a maximum of 25 grams and cannabis associations to be appropriate. “So everyone can meet their needs.”

“We will examine exactly how the changes will affect and where we still need to make adjustments,” announced the SPD politician. “The insights that we will gain are an important step towards licensed specialist shops.” The federal government will continue to promote its approaches to European partners in order to reform the legal framework for cannabis. “I want cannabis to no longer be a foreign body in the European fabric.”