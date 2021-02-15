Bavaria wants to promote lighthouse projects in the space industry

Eight universities and technical colleges and six major research institutions such as the German Aerospace Center in Oberpfaffenhofen and the institutes of the Fraunhofer and Max Planck Society are making their contribution to securing Bavaria’s leading position.

Three years ago the state government announced the “Bavaria One” space program with a volume of 700 million euros. Around 200 million euros will flow into the establishment and development of the new Faculty for Aviation, Space Travel and Geodesy at the Technical University of Munich. The faculty currently has 22 professorships; in the future there should be around 50.

The state government intends to use more money to specifically support “lighthouse projects” in the industry. The topic of forestry is currently very important to them. The question is: which trees are where in which condition? And anyone who can contribute something (with a special satellite, for example) has a good chance.