FC Bayern is currently associated with Kwadwo Baah, a young offensive talent from the third English division. There is competition from Juventus Turin, among others, who have also noticed him.
Currently, AFC Rochdale is in 18th place (out of 24) in League One, the third division in English football. However, it is not the (lack of) sporting success that attracts the greatest attention, but a single player: Kwadwo Baah, who only turned 18 on Wednesday.
The youngster, who usually plays on the left wing but can also act on the right side, is loud The Athletic there are a bunch of offers. However, these offers do not come from – with all due respect – other no-name clubs, but to some extent from the top of European football. FC Bayern should also have a certain interest in the young talent and watch him closely.
According to the report, competition comes from Juventus Turin, West Ham United, Rangers and various clubs from the Championship, the second division in England. You quickly notice: Baah could switch to an absolute top club at a very young age, and that out of League One. He has now become a regular for Rochdale, has scored three goals and prepared two more this season. So it is especially his hits that make him an interesting player for the future.
In addition, his contract expires in the summer, so there is a free transfer in the house. So there could very soon be various intensive talks to find out what the future of the native Stuttgarter looks like with the Ghanaian and English passport and where it will take place. In order to still be able to earn some money, his current club should even be ready to sell him before the transfer window closes next Monday. West Ham are considered to be one of the clubs that have already made an offer.
Your trainer, David Moyes, also has connections to Rochdale. Her coach, Brian Barry-Murphy, trained under the 57-year-old. The two are said to have already discussed the future and talent of Baah, so The Athletic.
Which doesn’t mean that Bayern, Juve and Co. have no chance. If a suitable offer arrives these days and the offensive player is also convinced of these potential transfers, it is definitely conceivable that he will move to Munich or Turin.