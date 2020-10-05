E.in package with explosives a 40 year old man got out of the Upper Franconian Oberkotzau found on his doorstep. Defuser from the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) blew up the package on Friday in a controlled manner on the spot, as the LKA announced on Monday in Munich. Investigations into attempted murder have been launched against the unknown perpetrator who deposited the package.

According to the LKA, the 40-year-old alerted the police because the package on his doorstep looked like an explosive device. LKA experts confirmed the suspicion after an investigation.

The man’s family home and the surrounding area were then cleared and the package then blown up. There was no damage. The police are now looking for more leads to find out who put the package in the front yard.