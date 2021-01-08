FC Bayern suffered their second defeat of the season in Mönchengladbach. Munich lose because they allow too many mistakes in defense. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sets a personal negative record.

Niklas Süle ran a few meters with the ball on his foot. The central defender of FC Bayern was looking for a place to play and chose the worst of all alternatives. Instead of beating the ball long out of the danger zone, he played a bad pass to Jonas Hofmann. The Gladbach player quickly matched Florian Neuhaus, who dreamily circled the ball into the corner to make it 3-2. It was the goal to the final score that sealed Bayern’s second defeat of the season. It was the third mistake that Borussia took advantage of.

Again Manuel Neuer had to swallow three goals. After the 15th match day, Munich have already conceded 24 goals, Neuer has not played to zero for ten games – that means a negative record for the 34-year-old.

Manuel Neuer (center) conceded three goals in Gladbach, two of which were scored by Jonas Hofmann (left) Source: dpa / Martin Meissner

By the 30th minute, Bayern had the game in Gladbach under control and thanks to goals from Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski were already 2-0. But then Joshua Kimmich lost the ball in the 36th minute in the forward movement, Gladbach switched quickly and reduced to 1: 2 through Jonas Hofmann. Right-back Benjamin Pavard played a sloppy pass before Hofmann equalized.

“We lose the ball twice where we are not allowed to lose it and the score is 2-2. The third goal is even worse. We invited the opponent three times today. We’re currently getting too many goals, ”said Goretzka.

“Have to attribute the defeat to us”

The Gladbachers took advantage of almost every chance they had. Neuer had little opportunity to distinguish himself. “Gladbach brutally exploited three of our mistakes. Our ball losses decided the game. We have to attribute this defeat to ourselves, ”said Bayern coach Hansi Flick.

also read

Gladbach’s match winner Jonas Hofmann was delighted with the victory, which brings Borussia back within striking distance of the Champions League places. “We are overjoyed. A lot of people no longer expected that we would turn the game around, ”said Hofmann. His team played the goals very, very well: “Against Bayern, a tough fight is part of it anyway. It was a great team performance from us. “