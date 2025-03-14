Despite a catch -up, Bayern Munich’s basketball players lost to Anadolu Efes Istanbul in the Euroleague. At 90:93 shortly before the end, Bayern had four options in a row to compensate for by three -point throw. But Carsen Edwards and Andi fruit threw two attempts on the ring. Istanbul’s veteran and top scorer Shane Larkin (25 points), on the other hand, threw two free throws into the basket shortly afterwards, so Istanbul won a competitive game 97:92.

Gordon Herbert’s team had started the trend -setting game, quickly took the lead 12: 6, but then subsided. The defense worked lethargic, and the open throws did not fall in front. The Istanbulers, who had traveled to win in Munich with the pressure in the SAP Garden sold out with 11,200 spectators, in Munich, so as not to leave the playoffs prematurely, were initially the better team. Again and again they managed to get slight points. Led by the outstanding Nick Weiler-Babb (18 points), the Bavarians blew after the break to catch up, which in the end was unsuccessful. On Monday, Bayern will receive leaders Ulm for a duel for table place in the Bundesliga.