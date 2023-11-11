Home page politics

From: Marc Beyer

In order to reduce the number of refugees, politicians in Berlin are relying on payment cards. But in Bavaria they don’t want to wait for the federal government.

Munich – It’s not much more than 46 square centimeters, but even greater hopes rest on this tiny area. The introduction of payment cards was a central topic at this week’s migration summit. The federal and state governments want to develop “national minimum standards” and a model should be drafted by the end of January. People in Bavaria don’t want to wait that long.

The Free State is a driving force in the switch from cash to cards; the project is documented in the coalition agreement from the end of October. Sandro Kirchner, the responsible state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, speaks of the project being in an “early stage”, but still significantly further than at the federal level. The steps leading up to an introduction – a date planned for spring – have already been clearly defined.

Payment card for refugees in Bavaria – “limit the attractiveness”

The necessary Council of Ministers decision should be obtained at one of the next cabinet meetings, possibly next Tuesday. A template already exists; if it is approved, the tender could begin. Large parts of the cash benefits will then flow via the card; Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) recently considered only “a small portion of cash” as conceivable.

Politicians make no secret of their desire to appear less inviting in the future. The aim is to “limit the attractiveness” of state benefits – a single asylum seeker currently receives 410 euros per month – says Kirchner. In principle, it should no longer be possible to withdraw cash and “transfers to smugglers or transfers to distant countries” to families at home should be excluded.

Bavaria is stepping up the pace with payment cards – but questions remain unanswered

A look at Freising shows how the idea could be implemented. The company PayCenter has developed a payment card that will be used in pilot projects in the spring, both in plastic form and as an app. It is based on a Mastercard, a credit card. There are “almost a million acceptance points” in Germany, says Peter Schönweitz, the managing partner, “more than for Girocard”. The responsible authority can charge and manage them. Amount of purchases, number of purchases per week, restriction to a specific postal code area, exclusion of particularly sensitive sectors (gambling) – a lot is possible. Even technical support in 86 languages ​​using the ChatGPT program and a neutral design so as not to stigmatize cardholders.

But some things will not be able to be regulated despite the most precise planning. Excluding alcohol from purchase, as some politicians would like, is likely to fail in practice due to the legislation, but also due to the realities of retail. Schönweitz refers to experiences in Romania, where the responsibility for complying with an alcohol ban was ultimately delegated to the cashier: “It can’t work like that.” And the more rural the area, the smaller the store, the more often the card is likely to be rejected anyway. The Erding district had this experience with its – ultimately discontinued – “municipal pass” based on EC card technology.

Payment card as a suitable means for refugees? Migration expert expresses doubts

In any case, experts doubt that payment cards are suitable for reducing refugee numbers. The German Center for Integration and Migration Research points to the bureaucratic effort and the continued possibility of subsequently exchanging goods purchased without cash for cash. Migration expert Gerald Knaus argues that Austria and Germany are particularly popular with refugees, even though they offer very different services. What makes these countries attractive “is the functioning constitutional state”. (Marc Beyer)