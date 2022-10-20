Home page politics

Karl Lauterbach at a cabinet meeting in early October. The minister is under pressure when it comes to facility-related vaccination. © IMAGO/Stefan Boness/Ipon

Karl Lauterbach does not want to officially abandon the facility-related vaccination requirement. Now an unusual coalition has formed against his plans.

Munich – An unusual alliance has formed against the facility-related corona vaccination requirement: Saxony, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia are jointly calling for an end to compulsory vaccination for health and care staff. The CDU, CSU, Free Voters, Left and Greens are involved in the governments of the federal states – and also the SPD of Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

In a letter to Lauterbach, his three counterparts from Saxony, Bavaria and Thuringia – Petra Köpping (SPD), Klaus Holetschek (CSU) and Heike Werner (Left Party) – said they wanted the vaccination requirement to expire at the end of 2022. Baden-Württemberg’s department head Manne Lucha (Greens) joined.

The reason for the four-country appeal is the fear that compulsory vaccination will exacerbate the shortage of staff in the healthcare system. The initiative came from Saxony.

Lauterbach under pressure to vaccinate: Bavaria sees “more harm than good”

The federal states had previously called for an end to compulsory vaccination individually and now want to give their wish more emphasis with a joint appeal. Lauterbach makes an extension of the vaccination requirement dependent on the course of the autumn and winter wave. “The institution-related vaccination obligation brings us more harm than good,” said Holetschek, after the failure of the general vaccination obligation it was an “outdated measure”. “We need every available workforce in medicine, nursing and integration assistance.”

Saxony’s Health Minister Köpping argued that the omicron variant leads to severe courses less often than “Delta” before it. An extension of the vaccination requirement beyond the end of 2022 is simply not justified. “We can’t do without anyone.” Thuringia’s Health Minister Werner called for incentives for booster vaccinations for all citizens instead of mandatory vaccinations in health and care. The left-wing politician complained that she had received no reply to a personal letter to Lauterbach in early September. Your prime minister, Bodo Ramelow, has been complaining for a long time that the institution-related vaccination requirement “brings discord into the institutions by office”.

Vaccination for health professionals: CSU allies with the left – no “party-political tricks”

Baden-Württemberg’s Minister Lucha pointed out that the facility-related vaccination requirement was intended as a pioneer of the failed general vaccination requirement. “That’s why we can’t, with the best will in the world, demand this special sacrifice from the health workers,” said the Greens politician.

In view of the joint project by politicians from the CSU, SPD, Greens and Left, which is unusual in day-to-day business, CSU man Holetschek emphasized: “The traffic light coalition must also be clear that this is not about partisan political tricks, but a cross-party concern in the sense of the Citizens and an already heavily burdened health and care sector.” (dpa/fn)