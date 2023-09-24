Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Karsten Hinzmann

Hesse and Bavaria will vote shortly. It seems as if the polls could become a vote on migration issues. The Greens react.

Berlin – Change calls for help from the municipalities AfD-Soaring polls and the approaching state elections in Bavaria and Hesse Germany’s politics in matters migration? The Bundestag debated migration and asylum twice on Thursday and Friday (September 21st/22nd) in response to requests from the AfD and the Union – over the weekend, representatives of the traffic light coalition also seemed to send new signals. The CSU and Markus Söder have rediscovered the topic in the Bavarian election campaign anyway.

Migration is a major issue in the election campaign: Faeser under pressure – Minister changes border control plans

On the one hand, the focus of the Bundestag debates was on the Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), which wants to replace the black-green state government in Hesse. On Friday she defended the traffic light course against criticism from the CSU – in the meantime she has surprisingly indicated a partial change of course when it comes to border controls. The Greens are also under rhetorical fire from the AfD, the Union and the FDP due to their refusal to declare other states alongside Georgia and Moldova as “safe countries of origin”. In the Bavarian election campaign there were already stones thrown at Green politicians.

Faeser gave up a long-held position – she said World on Sunday to the question of whether there would be short-term stationary border controls at the Polish and Czech borders: “From my point of view, that is a possibility To combat smuggling crime more strongly.”

With regard to the interview, a ministry spokesman said: “Appropriate additional border police measures are currently being examined.” On Friday, Faeser had apparently denied any facilitation of family reunification that her ministry had in the meantime considered as not current. The current priority is “controlling, ordering and limiting irregular migration,” a spokesman explained.

Greens in the crossfire: Merz and FDP drum up drums – Spahn even wants to “review” the Geneva Convention

The second main target of opposition criticism is the Greens. Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz also considers Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and India to be safe countries of origin. He once again called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to find a solution together with the Union. “I offer you: Let’s do this together, and if you can’t do it with the Greens, then throw them out, then we’ll do it with you – but we have to solve this problem,” he said on Saturday CSU party conference in Munich.

CDU Vice President Jens Spahn even suggested reviewing the Geneva Refugee Convention. This document was “not sent by God to Moses, but could be changed,” he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. His party colleague Thorsten Frei called for a “revision of the European Convention on Human Rights”. Both treaties protect migrants, among other things, from rapid deportations. The Union recently had to hear that its calls for an “integration limit” could not be implemented anyway because of the regulation – and thus “pure populism,” as Faeser criticized.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil warned against the idea that “there is a magic measure” to solve the problem. Proposals such as an upper limit on immigration merely provided “a populist headline” but “did not result in even one less person coming to Germany,” he told the Picture on Sunday.

FDP targets the Greens: Habeck promises pragmatism – against “exploitation” from the right

Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai from the traffic light partner FDP also sharply criticized the Greens’ current course. “Whether with reforms at the European level or with the classification of safe countries of origin: the Greens are a security risk for the country in migration policy and their unrealistic positions make consistent government action and cross-party solutions more difficult,” he said dpa. There needs to be an urgent rethink.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said this Editorial Network Germany (RND), all “democratic parties” are obliged to “help find solutions”. The Greens are pragmatic, also to prevent “right-wing populism from exploiting this issue”. The asylum law should not be changed, said Green Party co-chairwoman Katharina Dröge New Osnabrücker Zeitung. And Baden-Württemberg’s Green Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz also called the CDU proposals “radical”. Nevertheless, his party “should not give the impression in the discussion about escape and migration that we are just saying what is not possible,” he said FAS.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (also Green) also spoke up at the weekend. She warned against the introduction of the so-called crisis regulation when reforming European migration policy. “Instead of orderly procedures, the great discretion that the current crisis regulation grants in the event of a crisis would de facto again create incentives for large numbers of unregistered refugees to be forwarded to Germany,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The federal government cannot be responsible for that.” Baerbock made similar comments Picture.

Migration dominates state parliament election campaigns: AfD also in double digits in Bavaria and Hesse – Söder switches

In fact, the topic of refugees dominates the headlines shortly before the two state elections. Current Hesse surveys According to this, the Greens could lose their position as the second strongest force to the SPD; In addition, the AfD is breathing down their necks, only a few percentage points behind. What’s spicy is that Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) governs the state together with the Greens – who were recently the main target of the Union in Bavaria and in the federal government.

In Bavaria, the AfD also has a chance of becoming the second or third strongest force. The CSU remains unchallenged in the lead, led by its renewed top candidate Markus Söder, who also sees the Greens as an intimate enemy. The CSU leader recently called for a change in German migration policy. Even before the state elections in 2018, Söder had initially focused heavily on the issue of migration and harsh words. At that time he spoke, among other things, of “asylum tourism”.

“Many municipalities are at their limit,” said Bavaria’s Prime Minister at the CSU party conference. You can feel the country being increasingly overwhelmed, said Söder, who switched his tone to populism: “We say ‘yes’ to a Germany pact against uncontrolled immigration to Germany. We need an integration limit for Germany.” There is a figure of 200,000 people for this limit.

There have recently been increasing warnings of overload from states and municipalities. By the end of August, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees registered more than 204,000 initial applications for asylum – an increase of 77 percent compared to the same period last year. In addition, because of the Ukraine wars More than a million people from Ukraine sought protection in Germany who do not have to apply for asylum. (kahi/fn/dpa)