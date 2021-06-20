ofFranziska Konrad shut down

The corona incidence in Bavaria continues to fall. A decisive value is undercut throughout the Free State. But Söder and Holetschek warn. All news in the ticker.

This ticker always keeps you up-to-date on the Corona * situation in Bavaria. No county currently has an incidence higher than 50 (see original report from June 20).

Söder and Holetschek do not yet see complete relaxation in the Corona * pandemic (see original report from June 20).

Munich – The Corona vaccination * is progressing slowly but surely in Bavaria: According to Prime Minister Söder, more than ten million people in the Free State have now been vaccinated against Corona. “Today the limit of 10 million corona vaccinations has been exceeded in Bavaria,” tweeted Söder on Sunday, June 20.

Corona in Bavaria: Söder informs about vaccination development in the Free State – “In the race against the Delta variant”

“But we have to get better and faster. Each vaccination can must be vaccinated immediately. Because we are in a race against time against the Delta variant. “

Another important Corona value gives reason for hope today: In the entire Free State, not a single district is more than the incidence * of 50. For Bavaria’s hotspot Schweinfurt, the RKI reported an incidence of 41.2 on Sunday. Most recently, the city was the only one of the 96 districts and urban districts in Bavaria to be above the 50 mark.

Corona in Bavaria: No more district with an incidence over 50 – Holetschek continues to urge caution

From the point of view of Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), however, the falling corona values ​​are no reason for less caution. “Unfortunately we cannot rest on this success. The highly contagious Delta variant in particular shows us that we have to remain vigilant, ”he told the German Press Agency in Munich.

The fact that individual cities and districts – such as Straubing and Amberg-Sulzbach – are now corona-free is “really good news,” he emphasizes. “The trend is positive, there could be more soon. This shows us that our corona protective measures are taking effect and that we have successfully broken the third wave. “

