Joshua Kimmich drove out his arms, first the left, then the right. He tried to grab his opponent on the jersey, who was very difficult to keep again, even if Kimmich struggled like one of these wrestlers in the Greek-Roman style. It was a snapshot in the 35th minute of the Champions of the Champions League between FC Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen. And yet this particularly rough scene pointed out the depth of the tactical feeling of the trainer Vincent Kompany. He had dismissed Kimmich today as a kind of man’s top: for Florian Wirtz, Leverkusen’s playmaker, who remained exceptionally pale on Wednesday evening.