Wegen des mehrtägigen Dauerregens rechnet der Hochwassernachrichtendienst mit erhöhten Wasserständen am Wochenende. Diese könnten zu Ausuferungen (Meldestufe 1) führen, hieß es. Stellenweise könnte auch die Meldestufe 2 überschritten werden. Dann sei mit leichten Verkehrsbehinderungen wegen überspülter Straßen zu rechnen. Die niedrige Schneefallgrenze von 1300 bis 1500 Höhenmetern wirke sich auf die Hochwasserlage dämpfend aus.

The German Weather Service also issued a severe weather warning for some regions in Saxony late Thursday evening: People in the districts of Bautzen, Görlitz, Central Saxony and Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains must prepare for heavy, continuous rain. The warning is valid from Friday 9 a.m. until Saturday 12 p.m., it said. There is a danger to life and limb from flooding of streets, underpasses and buildings near water, as well as possible landslides.

The city of Bautzen announced that it had called in the emergency response team. There is no acute risk of flooding. However, as the water level in the Spree rises, riverbanks could be affected. Residents and businesses near the banks of the Spree should inform themselves. The Bautzen fire department also advises that parking spaces near the Spree be cleared and the affected properties be secured.

Neighbouring countries expect particularly severe storms

However, the storms are expected to hit Germany’s neighbouring countries particularly hard – they are preparing for the worst floods in decades. In parts of the Czech Republic and Poland, up to 400 litres of rain per square metre could fall in the next four days, according to weather authorities in both countries. In Austria and Slovakia, around 200 litres per square metre are expected. In all four countries, cultural events planned for the weekend have been cancelled due to the low pressure system “Anett”, which is known internationally as “Boris”.

In Poland, heavy rainfall is expected, especially in the south of the country. Warnings have been issued for cities on the Oder, such as Wroclaw and Opole. “There is a realistic risk of local flooding from Friday to Sunday,” the Polish weather service said. In Wroclaw, the city administration set up a crisis team.

The severe storms in the Czech Republic could also affect eastern Germany: from Sunday onwards, there is a risk of flooding in the Elbe due to heavy rainfall expected in the Czech Republic. The Czech weather service CHMU warned of an extreme risk of heavy rain, high water and inundation in the next few days. Water has already been released from numerous dams in the country to create capacity.

Flood risk in Elbe complicates work on Carola Bridge

According to the Saxony State Flood Center, 200 liters of precipitation per square meter within 72 hours are expected in the Czech Republic and southern Poland by Monday. The Czech Republic had already announced that it did not want to reduce the flow in the Elbe. This could complicate the current work on the partially collapsed Carola Bridge in Dresden. However, the Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny made it clear where the priorities lie: “I am sure that our Saxon colleagues also understand that a bridge that has actually collapsed cannot now have priority over protecting the property and lives of not only Czech but also German citizens.”

There will also be rain in Saxony from Friday to Monday – but the exact amount is still unclear. The German Weather Service’s forecasts for Dresden vary between 20 and 70 litres per square metre. However, no storm-like event with enormous amounts of rain is expected in Saxony, it said.

The first snow has already fallen in Bavaria: On Thursday, employees with snow clearing equipment were already in use on the viewing platform of the Zugspitze (2,961 meters). But it was also snowing below 2,000 meters, as could be seen on webcam images from Brauneck near Lenggries. The first snowflakes also fell in the area of ​​the Grosser Arber in the Bavarian Forest.