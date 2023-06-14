After umpteen announcements, the first lawsuits against the reform of the federal electoral law in Karlsruhe have been filed. More are likely to follow soon.

Munich – One day after the electoral law reform came into force, the Bavarian state government and the CSU as a party said they had filed a constitutional complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court. “The newly created rules are unconstitutional. They violate the principle of equal suffrage and the principle of democracy and the federal state. They disregard the will of the electorate and thereby endanger the democratic and federal cohesion in Germany,” said Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) on Wednesday in Munich.

Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had previously asked the Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD) in vain, “not to issue this unconstitutional amending law, it said. “That was not complied with, so that the Federal Constitutional Court must now be appealed to.”

CSU worried about votes

At the same time as the state government’s lawsuit, the CSU party also filed a lawsuit: “We do not accept that the traffic light wants to devalue Bavarian votes,” said Secretary General Martin Huber with a view to the electoral law reform implemented by the traffic light factions in the Bundestag. “It is a violation of democratic principles to deny directly elected MPs entry into Parliament,” emphasized Huber. It is a one-off event that a government wants to “push other parties out of parliament with tricks and structurally weaken Bavaria”.

The legal regulations for the electoral law reform for the Bundestag were published on Tuesday in the Federal Law Gazette and thus came into force. The Federal Elections Act was amended for the reform, which aims to significantly reduce the size of the Bundestag. It should take effect in the next federal election and reduce the number of MPs from the current 736 to 630. The elimination of overhang and equalization mandates as well as the so-called basic mandate clause are key.

The CDU/CSU parliamentary group and the Left Party have also announced that they will take legal action against the reform before the Federal Constitutional Court. dpa