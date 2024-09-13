From one year to the next, a radical U-turn. Gone are the sadness and long faces of last season, when Spain, without the two assets that light it up today, was languishing at this point in the Davis Cup group stage, already falling off the cliff. The scene now is completely different, with work well completed and joy, with two wins in the first two series and access to the Finals in Malaga —from November 19 to 24— already assured. The 2-1 against France —which is superior in doubles, given by Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreño against Herbert and Roger-Vasselin by 7-6(7), 6-7(10) and 10-8— returns David Ferrer’s team to the desired position and now it only remains to be seen in what condition they do it, first or second; it will be decided by the final match on Sunday against Australia (11.00, Movistar+), also with two wins on the scoreboard. The Czechs and the French have fallen, with no chances left, and the moment clearly points to a 36-year-old Praetorian who, paradoxically, is making his way to the prize-winning event after a very complicated season, in which his fibula has forced him to overcome himself to regain his colour. Roberto Bautista’s comeback against Arthur Fils was superb (2-6, 7-5 and 6-3, in 2h 54m), and Carlos Alcaraz’s final touch against Ugo Humbert was very accurate (double 6-3, in 1h 20m).

It was in 2019 when, after a tug-of-war of several years, Bautista finally reconciled with the competition. Then, under more than delicate circumstances, with the death of his father in the middle of the final phase, the Castellón native led the Spanish team’s sixth success and left a deep emotional mark on the Caja Mágica that lasts to this day. From then on, a lot of reliability – seven victories, with only one defeat – and a guarantee for the coach. It was so in his day for Sergi Bruguera and it is now for Ferrer, who when it came to making the list, first, and the choice to jump onto the court, later – Pedro Martínez (42nd) is above in the list ranking current—, there has been no doubt: Roberthe squire. With him to the end of the world, and let whatever has to happen, happen.

A formidable display of pride against Fils, who had half a victory in his hand and ended up smashing his racket in frustration. The Frenchman could not believe it, a house of cards. He ran out of fire and became daunted. He had two points for 4-1 and a 5-4 and serve in the second set, but he shrank. He hesitated and collapsed. He trapped himself. He registered up to eight unforced errors between one circumstance and another, from that possibility of sealing the pulse to the subsequent nosedive. And there Bautista was, all heart and all faith, to turn around a scenario that for a long time looked more than black, because his rival had unleashed and he could not stop the storm. Patience and more patience, head and more head. Resist and wait. The tactic of the good fisherman. He took cover on the baseline and as soon as the storm subsided a little, he counterattacked.

Fils returns the ball at a point in the match. Pablo Morano (REUTERS)

He simply trusted, he says. “I had rarely had that feeling of being beaten like that on a track. He [Fils] I was smashing the ball, playing like crazy, but David told me: ‘keep going, you’re going to have a chance. And I had it,” he admitted to the Movistar+ microphone. “It was very difficult, but with 5-4 it’s always hard to close out games, and from there [dos fallos y dos dobles faltas del galo] I have grown and gone further. In the third [break para 5-3] “My faith has changed. I threw a lot, I was very aggressive and I had the feeling that I was not going to lose anymore,” said the winner, who on the first day reduced Lehecka and this time knocked down another puncher. Pure poise and know-how.

Inspiring struggle

“The atmosphere of the Davis Cup and this environment help you to give everything. Sometimes you fight until the end and you don’t succeed, and other times you do. I was bombarding myself, but I think my rivals feel the pressure because they know I’m going to be there until the last point,” he continued in the conference room, while Alcaraz was already battling Humbert in the second singles round. The latter (26 years old and 18th in the world) appeared as a considerable threat, taking into account his performance in the opening round against Alexei Popyrin and his connection with the Davis Cup; so far, five wins and one loss, but on this occasion he came up against the Alcaraz of the good days, much more inspired than in recent days; far from the limping version of the singles round against the Czech Republic and the saturated tennis player of the summer.

This time, seriousness, rhythm and good flow from the beginning, no oscillations or concessions against a growing opponent who he already defeated two months earlier at Wimbledon. It is never a good idea to face a left-handed player and also a server, as was the case, but the Murcian directed the duel with authority and after the recent haze, he got into shape. His shots recovered their neatness and his approach was much more sustained, very fast on his legs and in his maneuvers. If on Wednesday he gave one good and one bad against the Czech Tomas Machac, against Humbert he did not hesitate; not even against the Frenchman’s final revolt in the final stretch, four options of break in his favor. Firm and resounding, following the trail left by Bautista, Alcaraz sentenced him.

Alcaraz celebrates a point by addressing the stands. Eva Manez (REUTERS)

“After what he has done Rober“I have to be very focused and not give up… It was a lesson, a lot of people should learn from what he did today. He is a great fighter, he has shown it many times and he has motivated me a lot, so I had to be very focused and play great tennis. Against the Czech Republic my level was good, but not great, and the truth is that I needed a match and a week like that. The first day I played a little tense, but once I got on the court and with David on the bench, I tried not to make the mistakes of the American tour and I played an impeccable match,” said the player from El Palmar, who once he has achieved his objective, will perhaps rest on Sunday, depending on what he can agree with the coach.

With qualification tied up, the Spanish captain will have to choose: push for first place, or breathe new life into the fight with Australia. In that sense, Alcaraz sees it clearly. He is 21 years old and is carried away by adrenaline: “It may be better to be first than second, but with the team we have, I don’t care. The other countries are the ones who have to fear us.”