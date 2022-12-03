In his long motorcycle career, Alvaro Bautista had brought home a single world championship, that of the 125 in 2006. The great regret of the Spanish rider was that title in the Superbikes with Ducati escaped in his debut year in the category, in 2019. That bitter disappointment had created misunderstandings with the team, which pushed the Castilian to Honda for two years. Luckily for him, the second opportunity with Borgo Panigale arrived in 2022, for a new union, this time successful, which left only crumbs to the opponents and which he gave to the 38-year-old from Talavera the title in the serial derivatives e the sensational MotoGP-Superbike double for Ducati.

Thus Bautista won his second championship sixteen years later: “They are clearly two different titles and the first one was easier, because I was fast, I had a good bike and a good team, Aspar and I was fighting against Kallio on the KTM. Now the work was harder, I had to work harder and I had to beat the best riders in Superbike history”, he honestly admitted to the German Superbike team. The Spaniard said he was amazed by WSBK: “I too thought that Superbike was a sort of minor series, but I was surprised, it’s a very competitive series and the overall atmosphere is more similar to the MotoGP of ten years ago. I discovered a fantastic championship“. Bautista wanted to defend the competitiveness of the riders on the grid: “Many could say: ‘He won in Superbike, he’s worthless’. But I assure you that many would be amazed by the current level of the pilots. With a factory bike, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea would certainly be in the MotoGP top five“, assured the Iberian centaur.