For Alvaro Bautista, 2022 was the year of personal revenge. A rematch that came with the victory of the Superbike World Championship. The former world champion 2006 in the 125cc class – subsequently engaged in MotoGP between 2010 and 2018, with three podiums to his credit – has been one of the leading riders in the top championship reserved for motorcycles derived from the series since 2019. Runner-up in the first season with Ducatithen tenth and ninth in the following with HRC (three third places as best results with the Japanese), the return as an official to Borgo Panigale coincided with a triumphal march, sealed by the title won with the place of honor in Race-2 of the ‘Indonesia, behind Toprak Razgatlioglu. The company of the former Aprilia standard bearer she was obviously greeted with great joy in her native land. For Spain, the title of Bautista has taken on particular significance, given that a success of this magnitude – in the history of Superbike – for the Iberians had only arrived on another occasion, namely in 2011 with Carlos Checa (again with Ducati). “It’s incredible. Personally I am very happy, since for me it is a dream come true and especially after the last very difficult years. I want to thank everyone who trusted me for giving me the opportunity to compete at high levels and to have some good races. We managed to win the World Championship. This is the first time we’ve tried this, so I’m very excited about it. Thanks to Ducati, my bike and all those who have been close to me“, Said the native of Talavera de la Reina in the closed park of the Mandalika circuit.

Bautista, who changed after the finish line, indulging in a whole and a gold-colored helmetin addition to placing the number 1 on the front fairing – in place of his # 19 – he told how difficult it was to face his very personal appointment with history: “Today for the first time I felt a bit of nervousness and stress, while I was on the grid for Race-2, in the moments immediately preceding the start. I tried to control my emotions but it was not easy and in fact at the beginning I made some mistakes because there were too many thoughts in my head ”. The 1984 class added: “Given the situation, I preferred to stay second, behind Razgatlioglu, also because he was really strong and it was impossible to keep his pace”. The fresh world champion has concluded: “For my part, I just tried to finish the race and I’m really happy, because there was no lack of difficulties. I want to congratulate Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, because they have been tough opponents all year and you had to give your all to beat them. I am convinced that the final victory came thanks to my perseverance and my regularity. Now we are left with only the weekend in Australia, in which however we will not spare ourselves ”.