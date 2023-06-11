Alvaro Bautista, who dominates the Superbike world championship with 14 victories out of 15 races held this year, will be able to test the Ducati Desmosedici as he wished. The test will be a reward for the title won last year with the Panigale V4R of the official team of the Borgo Panigale brand.

The Spaniard, who is now 38, made his debut in the production-derived world championship in 2019 astride Ducati, a brand he broke with after just one season to race with Honda in the following two seasons. There he was unable to repeat the 16 victories achieved the year before with the four-cylinder.

In 2022, the rider from Talavera de la Reina returned to Ducati and did it in style, taking the title after winning 16 races and reaching the podium 31 times. Bautista’s goal, who this year races with the number 1 on the bike’s front fairing, is to confirm himself as champion, a condition that at the moment seems more than feasible, having won all the races in which he finished, given that the his only race not won is due to a crash (Superpole Race at Mandalika).

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bautista will be able to discover the performance of the MotoGP world champion Ducati in 2022 with Pecco Bagnaia and understand the difference between the prototype and the road bike. This was an express request from the Spaniard, who will be able to carry out a private test on 20 and 21 June at Misano. There will also be Michele Pirro, who will accompany the Spaniard for a better and faster adaptation.

Recently, another of the points of the Superbike world championship, Toprak Razgatlioglu, was also able to carry out a test with the MotoGP. At Jerez de la Frontera he tested the Yamaha M1, but the two days didn’t bring the results and feeling the rider hoped for, who after that experience made the decision not to switch to MotoGP and stay in Superbike. However, he will be wearing BMW colors next year, after announcing that he and Yamaha will part ways at the end of this year.