Weight and controversy

In about ten days, on February 24, the Superbike will return to the track for the first round of the 2024 season, scheduled on the spectacular Australian track of Phillip Island. There are numerous changes on the track, with the transfers of Jonathan Rea from Kawasaki to Yamaha and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu from the Iwata manufacturer to BMW. However, everyone's eyes will be on the reigning world champion Alvaro Bautistalooking for his third consecutive title with Ducati.

However, this year the Spaniard is at the center of one controversy over the new regulation which concerns the rider-motorcycle weight. A rule considered 'ad personam' by Ducati, which had not spared some venomous barbs on this issue already from the mouth of the CEO. Claudio Domenicali on the occasion of the presentation of the season in Madonna di Campiglio.

Bautista's accusations

Now also Bautista himself, during a long interview given to the site Crash.netcontested without reservation a regulation which – in his opinion – was specifically designed to penalize only him, after a 2023 season which saw him triumph in 24 races. “It's not fair to have to add more weight to the bike – commented Bautista, who will have to 'load' around 6 kg more on his Panigale V4 R – the rule isn't made for me, but I'm the only rider who has to put additional weight on the bike“.

“I'm the only one penalized by this rule – continued the Spaniard – and it's not right that, if Ducati and I work well and achieve a good performance, we are penalized for doing things well. I understand making the league competitive, but I think it's better to help other manufacturers or other riders, as they did in MotoGP with concessions. They must improve their level, not penalize our performances”he concluded.