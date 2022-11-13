The Spaniard, world champion 2022 with Ducati in Superbike, is in his second World Championship: the story of a fast and often erratic rider, but good at carving out a piece of glory, joining an exclusive club which only Biaggi and Kocinski belong to.

He completed the work. Indeed two. At almost 38 years old, he will turn them on November 21st, Alvaro Bautista has set Ducati’s wonderful 2022, bringing it the second riders title of the season, the one in Superbike, after that of Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP, for a double win never achieved by Borgo Panigale, not even in Casey Stoner’s magical 2007. If the Superbike World Championship projects Ducati into the best moment of its history, for Bautista it is the culmination of a career of ups and downs and the settlement of a debt he had with the destiny of racing.

avenged 2019 – His bill dates back to 2019, when he began the Superbike World Championship with Ducati by winning the first 11 heats in a row, with a row that seemed to have the only outcome of the title. On the other hand, an advantage of even 61 points is not enough for him to stem the comeback of Jonathan Rea in the second half of the season, who with the Kawasaki makes an overtaking world champion that blows up the bench. At the end of the year there is a divorce between Ducati and Bautista who decides to switch to Honda. He is an unexpected move. In two championships, 2020 and 2021, the tally with the Tokyo house is only three podiums (three times third) with doubts of harmony and performance. In 2022, however, the return to the fold of Borgo Panigale is a winner. His he Panigale V4R is a missile, the team supports him in the best possible way and the Spaniard finds his balance, serenity and consistency: he wins 14 races and remains uninterruptedly in the lead of the World Championship from the end of the Assen weekend onwards. It is the consecration: title to Ducati, double seasonal win for Borgo Panigale and for him, which places the Sbk 2022 trophy on the bulletin board alongside the one won in 125 in 2006 with Aprilia. The debt with 2019 is paid off.

like biaggi and kocinski – Two titles for him, but enough to project him into an exclusive elite: Baustista is in fact the only rider together with Max Biaggi and John Kocinski to boast them, both in the world championship and in Superbike. He is accompanied by the Roman, with the four centers in 250 (1994, 95, 96, 97) and the two in Sbk (2010, 2012), and the American, with the crown in 250 in 1990 and the one in Superbike in 1997. Demonstration of quality and versatility of a fast but inconstant driver, capable of both serial successes and inexplicable bends, but who boasts a very long militancy. From the beginning with the three wild cards in 125, in 2002 with Aprilia, he has continued with 20 consecutive seasons between world championship and Superbike: great longevity and professionalism.

marriage proposal in conference – Bautista, originally from Talavera de la Reina where his father had a motorcycle workshop, has a look full of bizarre tattoos and hairstyles, such as the current braids, a kind and open character and a passion for Atletico Madrid. In his curriculum he boasts 16 victories in the world championship, equally divided between 125 and 250, the 2006 title in 125 and 49 podiums, including three in MotoGP, all with Honda. In the premier class Bautista races with four different manufacturers, starting with Suzuki and ending with Ducati, passing through Honda and Aprilia as well. Closed the door of the world championship, in 2019 the door of the Superbike opens. Here comes the consecration, with this year's title that 'avenges' the one lost in 2019 and that brings Borgo Panigale back to the top of the world of derivatives from the series 11 years after the title of Carlos Checa, Spanish like him. For Baustista, married to the Venezuelan model Grace Barroso, ex Monster Girl, with a marriage proposal that arrived sensationally live, via social media, during the press conference of the Austin GP in 2017, and father of two girls, it's time to celebrate the triumph. Deserved.