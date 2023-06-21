The domain of Ducati

The Top-5 of the German Grand Prix is ​​entirely occupied by Ducati confirmed the dominance of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in the premier class of the World Championship with its Desmosedici. In reality, Ducati’s extraordinary period of form is not limited to MotoGP alone, but also to another category of international importance such as the Superbikes. In the championship reserved for motorcycles derived from series production, the Spaniard has been in command up to now Alvaro Bautistaalready reigning world champion and destined to conquer his second consecutive world success as demonstrated by the 14 victories conquered this year out of the 15 total disputed.

The gift to Bautista

To reward the results obtained, Ducati has decided to give the Iberian a gift private test session riding the Desmosedici used in MotoGP, which took place between 20 and 21 June on the circuit of Misano Adriatic. A not entirely new experience for the 38-year-old, who had already participated in the 2017 and 2018 world championships, again with Ducati, but with completely different results from today’s ones, so much so that he never got on the podium in those two seasons.

The return on a MotoGP

During the first day, Bautista completed 50 laps, aimed at regaining his feeling with a bike with obviously different characteristics from that of a Superbike. On Day-2, even without a time attack, the Spaniard concentrated more on the set up and with various tire solutions, ending the morning with the best time in 1:32,590. During the afternoon, however, number 1 returned to his mind Panigale V4R to regain confidence in view of the next UK Round, scheduled from 30 June to 2 July and valid for the sixth round of the Superbike.

The post-test comment

An experience very welcome to Bautista, who summarized his test again with a MotoGP bike as follows: “It was a good test – he has declared – I really enjoyed getting back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP and I am satisfied with the work we have done. Furthermore, between the first and second day, the feeling improved also thanks to the team and Ducati who put me in a position to fix the bike with modifications that helped me feel even more at ease. We also worked to gain confidence with different tire solutions and the results were tangible. Time wasn’t important, also because I never pushed for the time trial: there was no reason to take any risks. The future is in Donington and Imola. We have two very close rounds and after this good experience I just have to think about the Superbike championship”.