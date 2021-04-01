Roberto Bautista gave one of the great surprises of the day at the Miami Masters 1,000 after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev, first favorite to the title, in the quarterfinals of the tournament. After his great victory, Bautista appeared at a press conference to express his feelings after the match.

Match balance: “I think I have done many things well. Beating Daniil in two sets is because I have played very good tennis and I have been very solid. I have made him work a lot. Physically I have been well on the court and it has been a great match for me. “

Good start to second set: “That’s my form of form, my game is like that. I really love playing these kinds of games and it’s never easy to beat these guys, especially after such a tough set and good exchanges and good points. I started very focused in the second. set. It was good for me to break this early to get ahead in the second set from the beginning. “

Medvedev’s nerves: “Right now I am very focused on myself and the things that I will have to do in the next game. Of course, if he broke his racket, it was because he lost his nerves, he would have some pressure and that is why it would feel like that.”

The keys to winning Medvedev: “It was a very complete match for me. To beat Daniil in two sets you have to play tennis very well and I think I have been solid. The key has been that I have put a lot of remains on the court, I have made him work hard also with his serve and also with mine. The first set was very demanding physically and mentally and I was lucky to go 6-4 and start very strong in the second. I think I was able to get the game back on track at the beginning of the second set when he was somewhat hesitant after having lost the first and luckily I was able to endure playing at a high level and close the game “

Return to the Top-10 of renking? “It’s not something I have in mind. What I have in mind is to keep working hard, keep working hard, keep improving and, with that, keep enjoying games like today. In the end, it’s what I love the most. full, play a good tennis on the court and enjoy the competition “

Feelings after winning a world number 2: “Winning a number 2 in the world is always special and to beat him in two sets and at the moment in which he is in shape, it is to be happy. I work very hard and try to improve every day to play higher level matches and so demanding like today. I’m very happy to have taken it forward and now, to rest and prepare for the next round. “

Sinner, his next rival: “Despite being a youth, he is a tennis present. He is a great player, he is already among the best in the world. He beat me several weeks ago in a very tough match in Dubai. I think I’m in very good shape and now it’s time to prepare for the semi-final match, which I think is going to be very tough too. “

Versatility on all surfaces: “I am a player who believes that his greatest virtue is being very competitive, I am very competitive and, luckily, I have many skills to play on all surfaces and, in the end, I have very good legs, my strokes can be adapted to any type surface. Now we are in Miami, which is a great tournament. I think I have to be happy, it has been one of the best triumphs of my career. Now it’s time to rest and prepare for the next game that will be very demanding against a player who he’s very fit. “