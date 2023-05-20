Race Direction has made some questionable decisions during the current MotoGP season. If you compare directly, there has been much less controversy in World Superbike, where there is still tough riding. Reigning production-derived champion Alvaro Bautista stated that this issue is tackled in a more “relaxed” way in the category.

The Spaniard, who does not understand some of the MotoGP stewards’ decisions, spoke about this issue in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com. “It’s never easy to make decisions, not all cases are the same”, signaled the Ducati rider, aware of the fact that the marshals don’t have an easy task. “You can never directly compare different incidents, because every action is unique.”

Bautista against the decision of the commissioners in Jerez

In the Spanish Grand Prix, held a few weeks ago at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, Fabio Quartararo received a penalty after touching with Miguel Oliveira at Turn 2 and both ended up on the ground. The Frenchman was handed a Long Lap Penalty, although many considered it a racing incident. “In the case of Quartararo there was no reason to penalize him,” criticized Bautista. “He was among other riders and there was no space. He touched another rider because he ran out of space ”.

Accident of Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, and Miguel Oliveira, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It was not the first situation in which the criterion of the stewards, whose boss is the former 500cc world champion Freddie Spencer, has caused so much discontent that he wanted to call a meeting with the riders last Friday at Le Mans. Bautista has his own clear opinion on this: “It’s important for a retired rider to see the situations and make decisions. A driver understands very well what happens when you go at 300 km/h”.

With this, the Spaniard refers to a rider who hasn’t retired for too long: “Everything happens very quickly and you have to make the best possible decision as a rider in the shortest time. This also applies to decisions in World Superbike. You can’t judge well from the sofa,” explained the Spaniard.

However, Bautista is not unhappy with the stewards’ work in the Superbike world championship: “Lately there have been fewer sanctions here than in MotoGP, this is because things are crazy in prototypes. But there are penalties for everything. The riders hesitate because they are afraid of penalties”, acknowledged Bautista speaking of the MotoGP. “In Superbike everything is a little more open and relaxed. But even so, I believe decisions have to be made by retired riders.”