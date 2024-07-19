Ducati hopes to stop Razgatlioglu’s run

Toprak Razgatlioglu Riding the BMW he is dominating the Superbike and has achieved two hat-tricks in the last two rounds at Misano and Donington, results that have projected him to the top of the standings with a 41 point advantage over Nicolò Bulega and 55 over Alvaro Bautista.

One year ago Alvaro Bautista took victory number 50 in Superbike at Most, but the two-time world champion knows that in 2024 his competitiveness is not the same as in the last two years, also due to the seven kg of ballast: “The memory of the milestone achieved last year on this circuit is still alive. It is clear, however, that at this moment our condition is very different. The feeling with the bike is not the same as last year and for this reason it will be important to start well from FP1 to lay solid foundations for the weekend’s races.“.

Nicholas Bulega he is currently ahead of the Spaniard in the standings – he has a 14-point advantage in the Ducati derby – and will go to discover Most on the Panigale V4R (he has already raced with it in Supersport with the V2): “It will be a new challenge for us as we have never ridden here with the Panigale V4R and for this reason I can’t wait to get on track. Arriving in Most with the second place in the standings is something I wouldn’t have expected at the start of the season but this shows the quality of the work we are doing with the team“