Bulega 74 thousandths behind Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu he signed the new track record at Phillip Island, beating Nicolò Bulega by just 74 thousandths. Alvaro Bautista finished in seventh position in the combined time classification, but the tests in Australia ended positively for the Spanish rider who seems to have completely put the physical problems that have accompanied him this pre-season behind him.

The record times already in the tests are not entirely a surprise because the new asphalt guarantees a lot of grip, the downside, however, is that it will ask for a heavy bill as regards the tire wearan aspect at which Alvaro Bautista and Ducati have been masters in the recent past.

The reigning two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista commented on the conclusion of the tests as follows: “Since the start of the pre-season, this is the first day in which I have been able to concentrate on the work to be done to improve the feeling with the bike without having to worry about my physical condition. This makes me very happy although, obviously, there is still a lot to do to be in optimal conditions. However, there is a great desire to get on track starting from Friday to work on the details that need to be fixed which will allow me to be competitive over the weekend.”

These are the words of Nicolò Bulegaready to make his debut in the premier class in a race weekend as reigning Supersport champion: “I am very satisfied and I think this is my best day of testing in the entire preseason. Both in Jerez and Portimao I was very fast especially on the time attack while today the feeling was really very positive also on the race pace. We have worked very well so far and I can't wait to get back on track on Friday.”