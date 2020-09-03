Roberto Bautista continues with a firm step in his experience in this US Open. If in his first round match he managed to get rid of the curse he had in this tournament (eliminated in the first round the last two years), now He showed how to recover in moments of doubt. Your rival, Miomir Kecmanovic, only 21 years old, did not make it easy for the Spaniard. The Serbian’s style of play, which stood out in the junior category, is similar to that of his compatriot Novak Djokovic, whom he idolizes and with whom he maintains a good relationship. Even has trained alongside him, and also did it with Federer, so the young man has had exceptional guides.

Bautista started the game looking very solid with his serve, trying to avoid the continuous attacks from Kecmanovic, who was very aggressive. The Spaniard missed his first chances to break the Serbian’s serve, and even had to defend against two break points against him. Finally, on the fifth chance, Bautista was able to break Kecmanovic’s serve in the sixth game of the match, and from there The balance of the first set was in favor of Roberto, who closed it with 6-3.

It was not so effective in the second set, against a Kecamnovic who continued to play very aggressively and improved his serve (5 aces in the second set). Bautista was not comfortable and the opportunities to break the service of the number 47 in the world. In addition, his effectiveness with the first serves dropped, and the Serbian got the break in the eighth game. Bautista tried, but missed three break opportunities and finally lost the second set, giving up his first set in the tournament.

The Spanish reacted quickly, who recovered his best first serve and knew how to dominate Kecmanovic’s strong attacks, waiting for the Serbian’s failures to arrive, which noticed his little experience in these tournaments (It is his sixth Grand Slam of his career) and he began to err too much to end up despairing. Bautista took the third sleeve for a solvent 6-3, and repeated this solid version in the fourth set to take it by 6-4. Roberto continues to advance in the US Open and adding many points for the ATP ranking (he was eliminated in the first round last year), in which it is already, virtually, 10th. In the third round, which he has not reached since 2017, Bautista will face the winner of the Canadian gunboat duel between Pospisil and Raonic.

