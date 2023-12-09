Bautista’s encore

For the second time in his career, Alvaro Bautista won the Superbike world title, reconfirming the world championship victory obtained the previous season. Compared to 2022, the Ducati Spaniard further dominated throughout the entire season, despite making some mistakes which allowed the competition to keep their hopes of a comeback open. A risk that did not materialize, but which pushed the 39-year-old to recognize some of his missteps in an interview with the official Superbike website.

Mistakes not to be repeated

In reviewing the tests or races held in 2023, Bautista admitted what were the most negative moments: “One of the ones that made me angriest – he has declared – it was there my fall into Superpole Race in Indonesia, because I went off the line and could have calculated the trajectory better. My worst moment however was at Imola: that falling wasn’t really necessary“. In that case, the Spaniard allowed Razgatlioglu to recover points in the drivers’ standings. “I think I made some mistakes during the season, so I would like to go back to the past and not try to repeat them”he added.

The strongest emotions

Obviously, in the season in which he became world champion, Bautista could not exclude what were the most brilliant episodes experienced during the calendar: “The best moment was in Race 2 in Portimao – he recalled – I fought a lot with Toprak and the race was decided literally at the last corner, it was impressive. With him there was also the most spectacular battle in Most, because he braked very hard at the first corner and I tried to overtake in all the other corners. The championship was very enjoyable, and I had a lot of fun with my bike.”

Comments on opponents

Summing up the battles with Razgatliolgu, the Spaniard finally expressed more or less positive comments regarding the other riders, starting with his now former teammate Michael Rinaldi: “I was very happy with his victory in Aragon – has explained – for me he is the cleanest driver, although it is difficult to say because it depends on the driver he fights with. In reverse, there are many dirty drivers, but it’s hard to choose one. I prefer not to comment“. In conclusion, Bautista finally admitted who was the one who disappointed him the most in terms of results: “A rider I expected more from was Jonathan Rea, but he couldn’t fight for the championship because he didn’t have the weapons to do so. The best? I”he finished smiling.