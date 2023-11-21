Disappointing wild card

Ducati continues to carefully monitor the health condition of Alvaro Bautista. This is, in summary, what emerges from the official press release released in recent hours by the Borgo Panigale company regarding the Spanish world champion, who this year won his second consecutive world championship title in Superbike. Bautista, after having arithmetically secured his triumph in WSBK, had taken part in tests in Jerez astride a MotoGP Desmosedici and had also presented himself, as wild cardsat the start of Malaysian GP.

The outcome of the entire weekend, however, had been disastrous: the Iberian had finished the race in last place among the centaurs who reached the finish line, more than 53 seconds behind the winner Enea Bastianini. Part of the negative result was attributed to a injury suffered by #19 during the tests organized to train him for the category jump. Ducati now tried to to clarify on the conditions of their pilot, issuing an official note which we report in full below.

The Ducati press release

“In the week following the MotoGP Grand Prix in Malaysia, Alvaro Bautista underwent tests carried out by Dr. Angel Villamor in Madrid. After the specialist consultation and the analysis of the cervical magnetic resonance imaging for loss of strength and paresthesias in the left upper limb which appeared after the fall at the Jerez tests and during the MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia, to the rider of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team they were diagnosed with C6-C7 cervical hernia and C5-C6 disc protrusion“.

“Further specialist tests are scheduled in the next few days in order to establish any damage due to nerve compression at the cervical level. At the moment, however, surgery is not planned“.