Cincinnati Masters 1,000 schedule: What time does the Bautista – Djokovic start?

The match between the Spanish Roberto Bautista and the Serbian Novak Djokovic was scheduled for this Thursday as the first men’s semifinal in the order of play after the two women’s semi-finals and before the other men’s semi-final. However, the announcement of the Cincinnnati Masters 1,000 to suspend Thursday’s day to join the boycott initiated by the Bucks in the NBA and backed by Naomi Osaka because of the racial episodes that are happening in the country, they have caused this Thursday’s matches to have been postponed to Friday. The duel between the Spanish and the Serbian will be in the second turn, so it is expected to start at 8:20 p.m.



Television: How to see the Baptist – Djokovic?

Movistar is the television that has the broadcasting rights of this tournament in our country, and will offer this meeting on its channel #Vamos because it is of special relevance. The rest of the matches can be seen on Movistar Deportes, both live and delayed. The women’s team can be followed on the DAZN channel.

