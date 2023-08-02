The holidays officially began today for Alvaro Bautista, who after the Most round flew to Misano to carry out two days of testing astride the Desmosedici GP. The reigning Superbike world champion is back on a Ducati MotoGP bike to carry out development work after the first tests he had carried out before Donington more than a month ago.

If initially it was thought that these tests were preparatory to a wild card in MotoGP at the end of the Superbike season, today Ducati does not speak of the presence of prototypes in the premier class, but of a work test in terms of setup and development real. In fact, Michele Pirro, Ducati tester, accompanied him during these two days of testing.

After the first tests, of which he had already given decidedly positive feedback, Bautista returned to riding a MotoGP bike, further improving his sensations. Setup and feeling were the focus of these two days, which served to develop with a view to the future but also to further reward the Aruba rider, who is dominating the Superbike World Championship again this year.

Alvaro Bautista, Ducati Photo by: Aruba.it Racing

“I’m very happy to have done a new test with the MotoGP because after the first test I had very good sensations and I wanted to do another one”, says Alvaro Bautista at the end of the two days of testing. “Ducati gave me the opportunity to do it. I’m very happy because at the end of these two days we’ve improved the feeling with the bike a bit, even if it was already good. Then we also improved the setup to help me feel more comfortable when I ride and the sensations have improved”.

The idea of ​​the wild card in Australia, as was rumored, has been abandoned (also because it would no longer be part of the 90-day notice to mark participation). However, according to both the driver and the team, there will be no hope of seeing him in the race because these tests have never been thought of as “wild card oriented”. Therefore, for Alvaro, for the enthusiasts and for Ducati, the fun and beauty of seeing a MotoGP rider remain: “I felt very comfortable, every time I got on the bike I felt more comfortable, with more confidence… I feel a bike that is more in my hands. They were two very positive days of testing”, concludes the Spaniard.