Bulega gritted his teeth

After a start to forget – from sixth on the grid to 13th – Alvaro Bautista managed to recover to finish second in Race-1 – a result that was worth the 100th podiumsor in Superbike to the two-time world champion – in Portimao in Portugal behind Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Spaniard with a better start, perhaps from the front row, seems to have what it takes to challenge the Turk today in the Superpole Race and Race-2. Nicolò Bulega, not in top form as far as health is concerned, gritted his teeth and finished in seventh position. Here are their words.

Alvaro Bautista: “Unfortunately the start wasn’t the best and I found myself in the middle of the group at the first corner. However, I have to say that the feeling with the bike was really good from the first laps and this is the thing that gives me the most satisfaction. I’m very happy to have reached 100 podiums in Superbike. On Sunday, however, with a better start, I will try to do even better.“.

Nicholas Bulega: “I gave it my all. Unfortunately my condition wasn’t the best and I felt quite debilitated, but I still wanted to finish the race even though it was really tough at times. I hope I can feel a little better on Sunday to try to do something more”.