There Superbikes he will be present this weekend at Phillip Island for the last time in 2022, and he will do so with the big news of the drivers’ world title already awarded. In fact, last weekend Alvaro Bautista was mathematically crowned this year’s world champion at the end of Race-2 in Mandalika, with the Spanish Ducati that thus placed the word ‘end’ to the championship fight. A success that had already been in the air for a few races, thanks to the reassuring advantage of the chasing pair made up of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, but which the 37-year-old only achieved in Indonesia.

Interviewed by ASBautista retraced the most significant moments of this championship, which brought a Spanish rider and Ducati back to the top of the Superbike world for the first time since 2011: “It has been an incredible year, in which we have been very consistent and fast – has explained – we beat two incredibly high level riders, we broke records on every track, we were very competitive in every race, even on tracks that were not in our favour. We made very few mistakes. It has been a difficult and tough season. In the beginning I raced a lot against Rea and then against Razgatlioglu, and I hardly had time to relax. I had to be at the top level all season and won everywhere except Mandalika and Donington.”

Over the course of his career, Bautista’s success in Superbike was equivalent to his second world title after the one conquered in 125 in 2006. Two types of victories that the Spaniard has compared, in the hope that this category can take off in terms of popularity in Spaina nation that has already made great strides in MotoGP: “This Superbike was very special, almost more than that of 2006, almost harder, more difficult – he added – in 125cc I was competing against Mika Kallio, while this time I had two rivals like Razgatlioglu and Rea. In Spain, SBK was not seen as a good championship, but as a second category championship, and that’s not the case. I honestly thought the same thing when I was in MotoGP. Luckily I managed to discover this championship, which is by no means second-rate. It’s different, with different bikes. I am very happy to follow in the footsteps of Carlos Checa, who in his time may not have received all the recognition he deserved ”.

In conclusion, Bautista indicated the major differences between 2019 and 2022, i.e. in the two years spent in Ducati interspersed with his experience in Honda: “In 2019 I was going fast but I didn’t quite know why. I felt very good on the bike, it just came naturally to me. My riding with the Ducati suited me perfectly, but I didn’t understand the category and the tyres. Now I know the championship better, I have more experience. I worked more mentally to be calmer and able to handle situations. The bike is more balanced, easier to ride. I also improved in managing the weekends”. Finally, a small indiscretion on the number that Bautista will adopt next year: “In 2023 I can say that for sure there will be number 1 on my bike. We’ll see if there’s even a 9 nearby” .