Ducati domination

The 2023 of the two wheels has confirmed the golden era that Ducati is experiencing in all the main world championship categories. The Borgo Panigale company has won the world title – Riders and Manufacturers – in all three of the most important championships: MotoGP, Superbikes and also there Supersport. A triumph across the board which was worthily celebrated by the Italian company in big end-of-season party organized in Bologna.

In this parterre of champions all dressed in red, however, some rivalry seems destined to arise. Alvaro Bautistawinner in WSBK, recently spoke about his season which led him to the second consecutive title, launching what seemed like a dig at Pecco Bagnaiaalso champion for the second year in a row in the top class of the MotoGP.

Dart in Bagnaia?

“Ducati works hard and never gives up – declared Bautista, as reported by the site Speedweekthen apparently teasing his Italian colleague, without ever naming him – but here (in Superbike) the second, third and fourth classified are not Ducati riders. In the MotoGP World Championship the top three in the standings are on Ducatis. This shows that their bike has an advantage”.

“When you become champion there is always a certain magic between rider, bike and team – continued the Spaniard, who also took part in a wildcard race in MotoGP in Malaysia, however finishing the race in last position – in MotoGP there are many Ducati riders who can be fast. In Superbike, however, not all Ducati riders are fast in all races. They struggled at times and didn't always do as well as I did with my team. It's positive that Ducati won both championships, but the situations were different.”he concluded.