Complex weekend

Excluding the 3rd place obtained in Race-1, the weekend of Alvaro Bautista In the Donington Rounds It was a stingy affair for the reigning world champion. In difficulty in qualifying, in addition to a 5th place in Race-2, the Spanish Ducati rider was also the protagonist of a fall on the reconnaissance lap of this last race, but at the end of the race the #1 explained what went wrong: “Why is everyone thinking about this problem and not about the race?”he asked smiling. “It was probably water. I was testing the SC0 tyre, I was pushing and I crashed. Luckily I have a great team and they fixed the bike.”

Ducati, help!

A completely unsatisfactory 5th place for the Ducati team rider, further penalised in the hunt for his rival Toprak Razgatlioglu, winner of all the races and now firmly in command of the standings: “The feeling was similar to Saturday because we didn’t make any changes – he continued – the only difference was using the rear SC0, which was not a big difference. The lap time was very similar, but today it was more consistent than yesterday. At the moment the performance is what we have and we have to improve. This is the best we could do and we did it. Yesterday we were on the podium and today we finished 5th. I can’t be angry with myself or the team because we are doing our best. We have to find something that will help us take a step forward. At the moment it’s difficult with the bike, we have to find something. We need Ducati’s help to make progress“.

Doubts about the future

An overall performance that, moreover, could influence Bautista’s decision on whether to continue his career, with the Spaniard at a crossroads between retiring or wanting to continue his career: “Weekends like this don’t help – he concluded – when you ride the motorbike with these sensations It doesn’t help to make a good choice. The important thing is to enjoy the bike, and I enjoyed the battle, but I’m not enjoying my riding because I feel like I can’t give my best. It’s difficult. Weekends like this or feelings like this don’t help you make decisions like this.”