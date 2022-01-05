Hardware stores have been enjoying great popularity since the pandemic at the latest, and Germans have discovered their passion for handicrafts. Hornbach now has a special accessory on offer.

Bornheim – hardware stores, such as Hornbach, Obi , Toom and Co. really have everything a craftsman’s heart desires. From painting utensils and bathroom accessories to gardening supplies – everyone can find what they are looking for here. A lot of time can be wasted in the long corridors and every now and then you come across strange surprises. This is what happened to a Twitter user who posted his funny discovery on the platform. The Hornbach employees at this branch had a lot of fun – especially aimed at male customers.

Hornbach: men’s handbag for 99 cents

This can be seen on the uploaded photo: A typical hardware store shelf with a sign in the unmistakable Hornbach orange. The sign reads: “Men’s handbag – 12 liters – € 0.99 per piece”. On the shelf behind, however, there are not fabric bags or the like, but: Large black buckets with a metal handle. The Hornbach employees write on the sign: “Ask your wife what it cost her.” There is definitely no lack of space, as is usually the case in handbags, with a capacity of twelve liters.

Today in the hardware store, take a look at all the handsome men’s handbags. And so cheap. All meal. pic.twitter.com/6KYtyqaCsa – Resa (@ petrasanussi17) December 29, 2021

Hornbach handbag creates enthusiasm

Other Twitter users are delighted with the post and write enthusiastic comments. One says: “I think I’ll go get one, chic”. Another humorously comments: “I have 5 of them, but I’m still looking for one in gray (for everyday use).” Whether you mean it seriously or not – with this campaign, the employees of the Hornbach store have certainly put a smile on the lips of some customers or catered for one or the other discussion in the nearest pocket shop.

Another hardware store utensil also caused amusement on Twitter – but it was about past relationships.