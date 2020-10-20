Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MSTU) was temporarily closed due to violations of coronavirus prevention measures and an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 among students. About it reports agency “Moscow” citing a source familiar with the situation.

The interlocutor of the agency said that employees of the capital’s department of Rospotrebnadzor arrived at the university building. They received information about an increase in the number of sick people among students, and on the spot noticed non-compliance with antikidny measures. It was decided to close the university.

In Moscow, 4999 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified over the past day. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 88,962.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin promised that the authorities would “strictly and systematically monitor compliance with the measures taken” in the capital. In particular, mask mode in public transport and company reports on the number of workers transferred to telecommuting.

