Manuel Baum now has his first two weeks behind him at Schalke. At his debut, the coach relies primarily on the offensive and important basic values, which he increasingly wants to demand again. He describes his leadership style as “situational”.
A change of coach after the second match day means two things above all: On the one hand, there has to be an enormous crisis that no longer shows any way out. On the other hand, such a drastic decision at such an early stage is a clear indicator that a breakup before the pre-season was overslept. Either way: FC Schalke 04 are hoping for a positive development under Manuel Baum, who has now been in office as the new coach for two weeks.
One of his first official acts, the 41-year-old explained in an interview with the club format ‘Schalke TV‘, was above all the offensive. According to Baum, it quickly emerged from the first discussions that the team believed that if they conceded, they would primarily not be able to score their own goals: “Then it is important to activate the offensive area as a first step. Then when you get a goal you say ‘man, we have the quality’ “.
Restoring this self-confidence and courage will be one of the great priorities for the next few weeks. It is no wonder that this belief is missing after 19 games without a win, especially in a team that had only very few chances to score before. “We are there to win games, that is to say to score goals,” said Baum, summarizing this first consistent objective.
By the way, the football teacher already had that on Wednesday Sports picture explains, it is currently a matter of reintroducing important basic virtues into one’s own game. There he spoke of a kind of compass of values, in an interview with the club he explained this idea a little further. “These values are the basis for a lot,” he was able to emphasize, while drawing a visual comparison using a stone wall (according to the players), which only really lasts and becomes good when it is combined with the mortar (the basic values) becomes.
“Above all,” Baum continues, it is about “what Schalke wants to see”: “That is actually the central point. When we are here at home games that we identify with these values again, that is, our way of doing things fits what people want to see. ” At the same time, however, he made it clear that these are aspects in addition to playful factors: The focus is on commitment, passion, motivation and team spirit.
He also stated on the record which management style he would like to prefer. As a coach, it is important to him to have “a certain distance” from the players. For the team he is either a “coach” or a “trainer”. “Be tough on the matter, but deal fairly with the players” is his basic principle.
This is supplemented with a style that Baum describes as “situational”: “Of course, it depends on the situation, how the situation is, how the games are going, how it is in training. But also very task-oriented – that is, the Boys get clear tasks in training. ” With such clear goals, it is ultimately also easier to recognize progress or even to intervene yourself. At this point, it is very important to him to remain predictable, i.e. to pursue a certain model in the personality.
Leave a Reply