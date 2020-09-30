Today, Wednesday, the new Schalke coaching team around Manuel Baum was presented. The coach was immediately self-confident and full of self-confidence, but also knew about the difficulty of the task. To be able to tackle these effectively, he and his team deserve full support and trust! A comment.
“Let me do it, I know very well what I’m doing,” said Manuel Baum when asked whether the Schalke 04 project was a size too big for him. The new man on the sidelines at S04 presented himself confidently when he was introduced on Wednesday, but at the same time consciously emphasized that he is aware of the size of his new task. The “Mission: Schalke” is now waiting for him. So far she has managed just about every coach and not the other way around.
Of course, there are also some doubts among fans of royal blue. Does he have enough experience? Can he – given the anger at FC Augsburg at the time – deal with the team? Is the up to now (!) Sole assistant trainer Naldo really the right line-up? All questions that are completely legitimate and should be asked. To approach everything naively, to believe in early miracles and enchanting weeks again, would be simply naive. And yet it is just as important to place trust in the new team around the team.
Even if FCA Baums was so far the only professional station in the Bundesliga, he is no longer a rookie. There he was already able to successfully manage the youth performance center and later proved as a coach that he can also help young players and develop them. His teams have always been able to understand and embody his game idea, which is and will continue to be characterized by tactical subtleties, very quickly. Qualities that will also be important at Schalke – especially since the youngsters have to rely more on the youth players anyway due to the low financial resources.
Naldo was also not signed because his name makes the fans grin, but because he is expected to have an important impact. He even knows many of the current players. He applies, and this was also emphasized by sports director Jochen Schneider, as a leadership figure and should not only ensure a good and calm atmosphere internally, but also ensure the right mind-setting. He won’t be Baum’s only assistant coach either, another will follow. The search for the number two could go on, however, the new S04 trainer would like to take his time if necessary.
The team now has two days to prepare for the game against RB Leipzig. Anyone who has even a little knowledge of football knows that there are no real structures and processes to be rehearsed until then. He could have used the preparation that David Wagner was wrongly allowed to do – even if Baum didn’t want to know about it. Initially, the focus will be on the attitude, as well as on being the most unpleasant opponent for the Leipzigers.
The new team has earned the trust of the fans for the next few weeks and months. Everyone who starts a new job wants to be judged on their performance and not prejudiced. Manuel Baum, Naldo and the still unknown third party must also receive this right. Of course the situation is serious, no question about it. Nonetheless, nobody is helped if everything is given away and condemned beforehand.
