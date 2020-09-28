BÖRSE ONLINE warned several times about Bauer shares, writes one reader. Now it has reached a historic low. Is it now worth buying at a high discount to book value? By Jörg Lang

The thought is understandable. After all, the construction machinery manufacturer’s share has repeatedly shown spectacular price increases from its lows. In 2017 it almost tripled. In principle, such a comeback is also possible now. After all, many countries want to invest in their infrastructure, and Bauer is selling the appropriate equipment. However, the trend reversal is unlikely to happen overnight. Incoming orders in the second quarter were very good for construction services, but very weak in the machinery area, which is more important for the earnings situation. In addition, a write-down from the termination of the joint venture with Schlumberger could lurk in the third quarter. Ultimately, the debt is very high in relation to the market value. There are real risks involved. Only very brave investors dare to take cover. The stock is rated “Observe”.



Source: BÖRSE ONLINE