Pippo Baudo and Renzo Arbore return to Rai, when they say “space for young people”

Two great returns await Rai. This morning, during the brilliant “Long live Rai 2”, the “morning show” hosted by Fiorello which in a short time has surprised everyone by achieving excellent results in terms of listen to TV, dropped a real bomb. First, the return of Renzo Arbore. This is the appointment on January 4th at 11.15pm on Rai 2 with one of the most loved Italian artists of all time. A real show that is impossible not to participate in.

But that is not all. No, because together with Arbore another name will also reappear in Rai programming, namely the legendary Pippo Baudo. Born in 1936, the historic host of Viale Mazzini will return after years away from the cameras. For now it is not yet known what he will be entitled to in detail, but the announcement of his return is enough to not miss the next news.

Of course, although the great return represents good news, the “bench” of the hosts of the Rai must be a little short of names to bring the two sacred monsters, now both well over 80 years of age, back to the small screen. But as they say… old chicken makes good broth.

