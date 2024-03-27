Thierry Baudet (Forum for Democracy) threatened Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks-PvdA) twice on Wednesday after a debate, House Speaker Martin Bosma reported in a letter to Baudet. The Speaker of the House wants Baudet to report to him on Thursday morning for an interview. “I cannot tolerate threats in the plenary hall.” During the debate, emotions became quite heated.

#Baudet #threatens #39slap #Klaver #mouth39 #task #Chamber #President #Bosma