The Renaissance School, founded and run by members of the Forum for Democracy, will offer parents ‘completely free’ education for their child next school year. This is stated in an advertisement that was emailed to sympathizers on Tuesday.

The advertisement reads: ‘Thanks to the support of our donors, we can release the parental contribution of 300 euros for the upcoming school year! We are delighted that the Tocqueville Foundation can now offer education completely free of charge. In this way, the Renaissance School will become accessible to even more children.’

Parents must register their child before June 1 to be eligible for the new school year, the advertisement also states. They can come to one of the introductory meetings to find out more about the ‘Baudet’ school. One of these currently exists, in Almere.

This private school is committed to providing education ‘without woke or climate propaganda’ and to working with small classes and personal attention. ‘Culture, language and history will be safeguarded.’ And: “In light of the increasing indoctrination in regular primary schools, the transition to the Renaissance school has never been so attractive.” See also Russians warned against buying cheap apartments in Sochi

Read more below the photo

The logo of the Renaissance School © Renaissance School



A sponsor

According to the email, ‘a sponsor’ would now pay the parental contribution, but it is unclear who is involved.

At the beginning of this year, it was already apparent that the Renaissance School meets the legal requirements set by the Education Inspectorate for a school and sound education. As a result of the positive assessment, the school receives a registration and pupils can be officially enrolled.

During a visit last November, the Inspectorate only found three students who were following education.

According to the school, the parental contribution will continue to exist, ‘but in a voluntary form’. The parental contribution is already voluntary by law and can vary per school. The parents in the participation council must agree to the amount of the contribution. They must also agree with the purposes for which the school spends the money. The school guide must state what the parent contribution is intended for. See also Why Mercedes might rather be 3rd than 2nd in the F1 championship

A spokesperson for the Renaissance School was not available for an explanation on Tuesday evening. According to the school’s website, the first information meeting was already on Tuesday evening, the second is on May 9.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.