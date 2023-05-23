The court in Amsterdam rules that Member of Parliament Thierry Baudet should not have compared the corona policy with the Holocaust. In December 2021, a preliminary relief judge already ruled that posts on social media from the FVD leader should be removed, almost a year and a half later, the appeal court draws the same conclusion on Tuesday. The rights of Holocaust survivors and relatives prevail over freedom of expression, the court said. The Israel Information and Documentation Center (Cidi) is pleased with the verdict.

