Thierry Baudet has deleted four tweets in which he compares the fate of the unvaccinated with that of the victims of the Holocaust. That leaves the Member of Parliament on Thursday know through the social media platform. On Wednesday, the court ruled in summary proceedings that Baudet must remove the tweets within 48 hours, on pain of a penalty of 25,000 euros per day.

A few hours after the verdict on Wednesday, Baudet initially re-posted the posts with the relevant comparisons, but a day later he still adhered to the judge’s ruling. The party leader of Forum for Democracy said he was “deeply sad” that he was not allowed to express what he “deeply believes”. Baudet also removed similar posts on Instagram and Facebook. He announced that he would appeal the verdict.

The Israel Information and Documentation Center (CIDI), the Central Jewish Consultation (CJO) and four Jewish war survivors had filed the case against Baudet. The judge not only determined that Baudet had to delete the tweets, but also that he may no longer use images about the Holocaust in the debate about the corona measures. In addition, the judge stated that Baudet had contributed with his tweets “to a climate” that fuels expressions of anti-Semitism.