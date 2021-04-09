Itziar Barrios

The first Charles Baudelaire poem that I read, as a teenager who wanted to be a poet, was A carrion, that text that begins by describing in stark verses the corpse of an animal in the process of decomposition, and ends with the voice of the poet warning the beloved that one day she too – “Oh star of my eyes, oh sun of my plain”, according to Andres Holguín translated – it will be that: rotten remains. For me, who had just read the romantic poets, that was a revelation: I discovered that in art – to put it like the witches of Macbeth– the beautiful can be ugly and the ugly can be beautiful.

The path that Baudelaire had to travel to create a new aesthetic, of which this search for beauty in the sordid and horrible is a part, is as exciting as it is complex. Its origin is undoubtedly rebellion, which served him, like many artists, as a creative impulse, and which began to take shape in the various boarding schools he visited, where he suffered from the authoritarianism of his teachers, who were often violent, and the harshness of punishment and the narrow-mindedness of a religious education centered on the threat of sin and guilt. Also contributing to this rebellion was the rigidity of his stepfather, determined to make him a good man, with a conventional career and an orderly life.

But Baudelaire, with defiant tenacity, very early rejected the bourgeois order and therefore the conventional idea of ​​morality, family and work. His contemporaries describe him as a dandy, a character that Baudelaire himself defined as a rebel, aristocrat of spirit and cultivator of beauty. “A dandy he can never be a vulgar man, ”he wrote. Thus, refined in his tastes, eccentric, wasteful and bohemian, a frequenter of brothels and taverns, Baudelaire was a man of excesses and contradictions, who knew how to express in his verses the violent tension between his desire for transcendence – which made him dream of worlds ideals— and the cold consciousness of being an “exile on earth”, and of belonging to a society dazzled by progress, “this grotesque idea, which has flourished in the soil of modern fatuity”, where the artist began to become already in a marginal being, without place or recognition. This irrelevance of the artist, the loss of his halo – which he described in The spleen of Paris– paradoxically is what gives him his freedom. The one he used to point out from his verses the pettiness of a society that despises the sacred.

Despite his attack on “modern fatuity”, which for him was nothing more than the frivolous way in which the common citizen – and not a few artists – seemed to understand the term modernity, reducing it to dazzling inventions such as electricity or photography Baudelaire is considered the poet who opens the door to the experience of modernity in art. It is true that something of the romantic spirit survives in him, which led him to develop in poems such as The invitation to the trip or The wine of lovers “The romantic theme of rebellion and escape to the last degree of tragedy”, according to an accurate analysis by Marcel Raymond. And also that in Correspondences, that famous poem of his anticipated the symbolist aesthetics, which was going to look for the essence of poetry in musicality and to resort to synesthesia to show the world as “a dark and profound unity”. But he goes further thanks to his sharp gaze, which allows him to discover a different, deeper and more revealing notion of modernity.

Is in The painter of modern life, a series of critical essays published in installments between November and December 1863 —four years before his death— in the newspaper Le Figaro, where Baudelaire will develop his most interesting ideas. Under diverse and suggestive titles such as The beautiful, fashion and happiness, The dandy, or Praise of makeup, addresses different edges of modernity, which he defines as “the transitory, the fugitive, the contingent, half of art whose other half is the eternal and the immutable.” If we suppress the current from the artistic representation, it tells us the particularity of an era – fashion, for example, with all that is ephemeral and changeable in it – “we inevitably fall into the void of an abstract and indefinable beauty.” Baudelaire thus posits that art has the imperative of making “the fleeting, fleeting beauty of today’s life” imperishable.

During the 1860s the poet, in the prime of his production and youth, witnessed the transformation of Paris, his beloved city, under the leadership of Baron Haussmann, his prefect, who razed hundreds of unsanitary but very vital to give way to long avenues and extraordinary boulevards, with which it was wanted, ultimately, to demonstrate the power of the Bonapartist state. Thus, a modern and dazzling city appears, which, paradoxically, brings together and divides the rich and the poor.

In that bustling city, Baudelaire is going to find, with fascination and curiosity, that mixture of the sophisticated, the miserable, the diverse, the mysterious, typical of the urban, and also the mobile that interested him so much; Now, it is not the merely external of that city that interests him, but the deep resonances of the collective in the individual, whose loneliness deepens in the midst of the mass. “That crowd, of which Baudelaire never forgets the existence”, Walter Benjamin tells us in his famous essay on the poet, “did not serve as a model for any of his works. But it is inscribed in its creation as a secret figure ”.

In The seven old men, The old women or The blind, Baudelaire uses verse to show these characters, who “advance like automatons, vaguely laughable”, while “drunk to madness / laugh the city, and sing in a long bellow.” But in The Spleen of Paris, the verse gives way to what he considered the perfect vehicle to talk about urban modernity: prose.

In dedication to Arséne Houssaye, published for the first time in 1862, as a prologue to 20 poems bearing the title of Little poems in prose, presents a kind of poetic art: “Who among us has not dreamed of the miracle of a musical poetic prose, more without rhythm and without rhyme, flexible enough and with enough contrasts to adapt to the lyrical movements of the soul, to the undulations of fantasy and the shocks of consciousness? ”. He also confesses that he frequents the city from which these poems are born.

On August 31, 1867, Baudelaire died in Paris, and was buried at Montparnasse. His last months, some of which he spent in Belgium, very ill, were quite painful. He suffered from a cruel aphasia and sudden fits of rage, which terrified his companions, and made the species run that he was insane. According to the doctors, he died of “softening of the brain” and hemiplegia, diseases that contributed, also according to them, his syphilis and his consumption of alcohol and opium. He was 46 years old and the illusion, which he could not reach, of publishing a definitive edition of The flowers of Evil, which would include new poems.

