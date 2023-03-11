Home page politics

Split

“We will remain in unity with the great Catholic Church in the world,” says Georg Bätzing, chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference. © Robert Michael/dpa

The bishop commented on the decision of the synodal assembly to officially allow blessing ceremonies for homosexual couples. What is good “can also receive the blessing of God”.

Frankfurt/Main – The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, sees no danger of a schism in the church following the reform resolutions of the Synodal Assembly. “It’s a warning sign that’s repeatedly invoked (…) We don’t talk about it, we don’t want it, and we will remain in unity with the great Catholic Church in the world,” said Bätzing on Friday evening to the ZDF ” today’s Journal”.

The synodal assembly for the reform of the Catholic Church had previously decided in Frankfurt/Main to celebrate official blessings for homosexual couples. A working group is now to be formed that will create a handout for the blessing celebrations “promptly”. The handout is intended to specify how the blessing celebrations should take place. As soon as this handout is ready, every bishop can implement the blessing celebrations in his diocese. In 2026 there will then be an evaluation of the experiences.

When asked whether the synodal assembly was disregarding the pope, Bätzing replied: “First of all, one has to say that the practice of blessing exists and we want to bring it to light. That means that we bishops position ourselves and say: It is good that we are doing this. What is good in a relationship between two people in a partnership can also receive God’s blessing. That is only logical.” dpa