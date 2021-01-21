The second season of Batwoman it premiered last weekend, with a new actress in the title role. After the departure of Ruby rose from the series, the producer The CW had to find a replacement to play the heroine of Gotham City.

In this way, they announced that Javicia leslie I would take the suit of Batwoman but not in the role of Kate kane, but on that of a new original character named Ryan wilder.

However, fans did not welcome the change of actress after a single season with Ruby rose, and now that the first episode of season 2 was released, they were even more disappointed with the direction that the series of Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie faces a difficult role as Batwoman

After the departure of Ruby rose for not feeling comfortable with the series, the arrival of Javicia leslie did not excite many of the fans of Batwoman; Even so, they decided to give the new protagonist a chance, but episode one generated a lot of controversy.

In social networks, the followers of the series expressed their annoyance at the way in which they tried to justify the change of protagonist, more than the fact of seeing a new Batwoman.

While some welcomed the work of Javicia leslie, the vast majority criticized the way in which the series awarded him the mantle as successor to Ruby rose.

According to the specialized site, The Wrap, the rating of the series fell by 80 percent for the premiere of the second season, so Jarvicia Leslie has a difficult challenge before him, to try to win the affection of the fans and leave his mark as Batwoman.

